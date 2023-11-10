Toys for Tots collection begins

Drop-off boxes are already appearing at local businesses and organizations
By Emily Roberts
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - You can make a child’s holiday a little brighter by donating to the Toys for Tots campaign now underway across Northeast Wisconsin.

Think “inside the box” with Toys for Tots drop-off boxes at hundreds of businesses and other locations. The lobby of the WBAY Building in downtown Green Bay is one -- and you can drop off your toy in a box or place it under our Christmas tree.

“We did very well last year with giving around 53 thousand toys out in the local area so we’re trying to beat that number and hopefully we’ll be able to do that!” U.S. Marine SSgt. Cody Rehders said

Stuffed animals, basketballs and games typically fill boxes but it’s important to think about teenagers and very young children, too.

“When people go shopping when they think of a toy they usually think of a younger kid, so zero-to-10, but it’s really the teenagers we have trouble shopping for,” Rehders explained.

Donations need to be new, and they also need to be unwrapped so parents and guardians can find the perfect gift for their children. Toys for Tots does not accept clothes, shoes and blankets.

“It’s a great feeling, especially on the distribution events when we get to go take the families around shopping and see the kids get the toys and the parents be able to have a toy to give on Christmas is a wonderful feeling,” Rehders said.

Rehders expressed seeing families with the presents never gets old.

“You get families that normally would not be able to provide for their family get an outlet to be able to be that hero on Christmas and give a kid a toy that they’re going to open up and have that excitement just like everyone else.”

The Toys for Tots campaign runs until December 12.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
OnlyFans teacher says it was her husband’s face in video that outed her
Video shows potential suspicious person at Green Bay City Hall
Video shows potential suspicious person at Green Bay City Hall
A neighborhood in Brown County demanding answers regarding a stray dog who was euthanized by...
Kaukauna neighborhood wants answers after shelter euthanizes dog
Update on ATV crash that injured 13-year-old
UPDATE: 13-year-old dies after ATV rollover in Shawano County

Latest News

The result of 2022's Toys for Tots LAST CALL toy drive in the lobby of the WBAY Building.
‘Tis the season for TOYS FOR TOTS
Veterans Day events and special offers
2023 Veterans Day events and offers
A red kettle with a bell
Christmas bells are ringing as Salvation Army campaign starts Thursday
U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Dewayne Thomas stands in the middle of stacks of Toys for Tots...
LAST CALL is over! And oh my gosh, there IS a Santa Claus!