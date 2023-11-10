Toys for Tots collection begins

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - You can make a child’s holiday a little brighter by donating to the Toys for Tots campaign now underway across Northeast Wisconsin.

Think “inside the box” with Toys for Tots drop-off boxes at hundreds of businesses and other locations. The lobby of the WBAY Building in downtown Green Bay is one -- and you can drop off your toy in a box or place it under our Christmas tree.

“We did very well last year with giving around 53 thousand toys out in the local area so we’re trying to beat that number and hopefully we’ll be able to do that!” U.S. Marine SSgt. Cody Rehders said

Stuffed animals, basketballs and games typically fill boxes but it’s important to think about teenagers and very young children, too.

“When people go shopping when they think of a toy they usually think of a younger kid, so zero-to-10, but it’s really the teenagers we have trouble shopping for,” Rehders explained.

Donations need to be new, and they also need to be unwrapped so parents and guardians can find the perfect gift for their children. Toys for Tots does not accept clothes, shoes and blankets.

“It’s a great feeling, especially on the distribution events when we get to go take the families around shopping and see the kids get the toys and the parents be able to have a toy to give on Christmas is a wonderful feeling,” Rehders said.

Rehders expressed seeing families with the presents never gets old.

“You get families that normally would not be able to provide for their family get an outlet to be able to be that hero on Christmas and give a kid a toy that they’re going to open up and have that excitement just like everyone else.”

The Toys for Tots campaign runs until December 12.

