SEASONAL VETERANS DAY, WARMING TREND COMES SUNDAY... 60S POSSIBLE LATE NEXT WEEK

By Bo Fogal
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
While Friday hasn’t been as windy as Thursday, it has felt a lot colder. Most of Friday’s high temperatures will be in the low to middle 40s. That’s close to normal for the middle of November. Temperatures may get stuck in the 30s across northcentral Wisconsin.

A weak front across Upper Michigan will create spotty snow showers, mixed with sprinkles across the Northwoods. It also helps the winds are coming from the northwest off of Lake Superior. We’re not looking for any accumulating snow, unless your traveling north of Rhinelander. Meanwhile, farther south, we’ll stay dry across east-central Wisconsin, with a partial clearing this evening.

Overall, we’ll see more clouds than sun this weekend. A spotty wintry mix is possible Saturday night, with perhaps a passing shower on Sunday. However, the bulk of your weekend will be dry.

Veterans Day will be another seasonably cool day, but as a south wind stirs on Sunday, it’s going to get warmer. High temperatures next week will rise into the 50s. Some 60s are possible towards Wednesday and Thursday. The upcoming mild weather will be great for raking leaves, but it’s probably making deer hunters more weary.

Check it out, we’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: WNW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: WNW 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: S 1-10 MPH

TODAY: Clouds thicken. Flakes and sprinkles NORTH. A little colder. HIGH: 44

TONIGHT: A partial clearing. Cold and calmer. LOW: 29

VETERANS DAY: Increasing clouds. Seasonably cool. A spotty wintry mix at NIGHT. HIGH: 46 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Maybe a shower NORTH? Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 51 LOW: 37

MONDAY: Tons of sun. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 55 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild again. Turning breezy late. HIGH: 57 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 59 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Probably dry. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 60

