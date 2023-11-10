Phoenix MBB earns 72-56 home opener win over St. Francis

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Phoenix men’s basketball team beat NAIA foe St. Francis (Ill.) on Thursday night 72-56.

Noah Reynolds led the way with 23 points.

Green Bay evens its record at 1-1 on the season after falling by 41 points on the road at Iowa State on Monday. UWGB didn’t win a game until December last season en route to a 3-29 record.

New coach Sundance Wicks won his home debut and will look to stack success when Green Bay travels to Valparaiso on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.