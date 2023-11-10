Phoenix MBB earns 72-56 home opener win over St. Francis

New coach Sundance Wicks wins his home debut
WATCH: Phoenix MBB earns first win of season, 72-56 over St. Francis
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Phoenix men’s basketball team beat NAIA foe St. Francis (Ill.) on Thursday night 72-56.

Noah Reynolds led the way with 23 points.

Green Bay evens its record at 1-1 on the season after falling by 41 points on the road at Iowa State on Monday. UWGB didn’t win a game until December last season en route to a 3-29 record.

New coach Sundance Wicks won his home debut and will look to stack success when Green Bay travels to Valparaiso on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A neighborhood in Brown County demanding answers regarding a stray dog who was euthanized by...
Kaukauna neighborhood wants answers after shelter euthanizes dog
Quality Inn in Grand Chute
Grand Chute motel license revoked in unanimous vote
U.W.-Green Bay considers dropping several majors and minors
Update on ATV crash that injured 13-year-old
UPDATE: 13-year-old dies after ATV rollover in Shawano County
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

Marquette's Kam Jones shoots between Northern Illinois's Yanic Konan Niederhauser and Zarique...
Kam Jones scores 20 as No. 5 Marquette opens with 92-70 triumph over Northern Illinois
Badgers win 2021 Maui Invitational with 61-55 win over Saint Mary's
Wisconsin gets offensive behind Hepburn in 105-76 win over Arkansas State
Wisconsin running back Jackson Acker (34) runs during the first half of an NCAA college...
Hoosiers snap 6-game conference losing streak by beating Badgers 20-14
Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) runs after a catch during the first half of an NCAA...
Harrison, Henderson lead unbeaten and No. 3-ranked Ohio State to 24-10 victory at Wisconsin