Oshkosh Area School Board to accept proposals for a new banking partner

By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Area School Board will post a notice next week that it’s accepting proposals for a new banking partner.

Some board members are upset over how the district’s newly hired assistant superintendent was treated by Associated Bank while attempting to cash his very first paycheck.

Back in July, Dr. Sam Coleman says he was turned away at the counter with no explanation while attempting to cash his paycheck at the Associated Bank branch on West 20th Avenue in Oshkosh, the same bank the check is drawn on.

Bank officials would later admit, in a conversation Coleman recorded, that they violated their own policy in not cashing the check. At no time during the transaction did the bank attempt to ask for ID or verify the check with the school district.

Coleman believes his race might have been a factor. District officials say their account at Associated Bank is worth more than $250 million.

“What happened to Dr. Coleman at Associated Bank is inexcusable, and I just want to go on the record as saying that, that is, in fact, the reason why I suggested we switch banks,” said Stephanie Carlin, a member of the Oshkosh Area School Board

The district will accept banking proposals through January 12, with a vote expected in February.

Associated Bank has declined to comment on any of the allegations made by Coleman.

