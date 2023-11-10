New ‘Stuffed Stanley’ therapy dog available at De Pere Fire Rescue

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s now an adorable plush version you can take home of our favorite furry friend.

Officials at De Pere Fire Rescue announced they’re selling a Stuffed Stanley, a stuffed animal version of one of their newest therapy dogs in training.

He’s available while supplies last and can be bought at De Pere Fire Resue’s station on Lewis Street.

All proceeds go to expenses Stanley may need in the future.

