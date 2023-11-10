New ‘Stuffed Stanley’ therapy dog available at De Pere Fire Rescue

There's now an adorable plush version you can take home of our favorite furry friend.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s now an adorable plush version you can take home of our favorite furry friend.

Officials at De Pere Fire Rescue announced they’re selling a Stuffed Stanley, a stuffed animal version of one of their newest therapy dogs in training.

He’s available while supplies last and can be bought at De Pere Fire Resue’s station on Lewis Street.

All proceeds go to expenses Stanley may need in the future.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
OnlyFans teacher says it was her husband’s face in video that outed her
Video shows potential suspicious person at Green Bay City Hall
Video shows potential suspicious person at Green Bay City Hall
Update on ATV crash that injured 13-year-old
UPDATE: 13-year-old dies after ATV rollover in Shawano County
A neighborhood in Brown County demanding answers regarding a stray dog who was euthanized by...
Kaukauna neighborhood wants answers after shelter euthanizes dog

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Veterans scammed
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Veteran Scams
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Veteran Scams
Police responded to a report of a car crashing into a house on Friday.
Woman injured after truck crashes into Wautoma home
Car crashes into home in Wautoma
Car crashes into home in Wautoma
Algoma elementary school students sing to honor veterans
Algoma Elementary school students sing to honor veterans