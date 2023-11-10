MORE CLOUDS, LESS WIND FOR FRIDAY

Earlier Thursday winds gusted upwards of 45 mph in some spots! Those winds have settled down and will hold under 10 mph through the night. As clouds increase temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s. We’ll see some sunny breaks early Friday but clouds should thicken for the afternoon. Some flakes, or light snow showers are possible across the Northwoods. Highs will range from the mid/upper 30s north into the lower half of the 40s south.

Temperatures will be similar for Veteran’s Day. We’ll begin the day with mostly sunny skies, but clouds will increase through the day as a weak weathermaker approaches from the west. There’s a SLIGHT chance for showers (especially northwest) early Sunday morning. Skies should turn mostly sunny for the afternoon. Winds will also increase and turn more southwesterly... ushering in some milder air. Highs should be close to 50 degrees.

We’re about to head into a stretch of even milder weather. High temperatures will climb into the upper half of the 50s by the middle of next week. Some spots may even get into the 60s next week! It will be a golden opportunity to catch up on raking the leaves, but our deer hunters probably won’t be as enthusiastic.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: NW 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY: NW/SW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Wind weakens. Flakes NORTHWEST? LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Clouds thicken. Flakes NORTH. A little colder. HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

VETERAN’S DAY: Partly sunny. Cool again. HIGH: 44 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: A stray morning shower. Mostly cloudy and breezy. HIGH: 51 LOW: 38

MONDAY: Bright sunshine. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 54 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Mild, with less wind. HIGH: 55 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. Breezy again. HIGH: 58 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Still mild. HIGH: 58

