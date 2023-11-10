Mom with double uterus pregnant in both: ‘Very, very rare’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WVTM) – A woman in central Alabama is a medical anomaly.

She has a double uterus and is pregnant in both.

This rare occurrence shocked local doctors and is getting attention for a case study.

Kelsey Hatcher and her husband Caleb Hatcher have busy lives already. They both work, and they have three children, ages 7, 4 and 2.

They thought their family was complete until Kelsey Hatcher realized she was pregnant last spring.

When she went to her first ultrasound appointment, she was shocked to learn she was carrying two babies.

But what shocked her doctor wasn’t the fact that she’s having two babies, but that she has a double uterus – two functional ones, with a baby in each of them.

Each uterus has its own cervix.

Her obstetrician, Dr. Shweta Patel, said this is so rare that she never would have expected to see this in a patient.

“Very, very rare, yes. OBGYNs go their whole careers without seeing anything like this,” Patel said.

Kelsey Hatcher said she’s known about her physical oddity for a while, and she knows it is rare, but to be pregnant in both uteri is nearly a medical marvel.

Because of its rarity, her pregnancy is considered high risk.

Dr. Richard Davis at the University of Alabama at Birmingham specializes in high-risk pregnancies.

He said fewer than 1% of women have two uteri.

“Maybe three per 1,000 women might have that,” Davis said. “And then the probability of you having a twin in each horn is really crazy.”

The rarity of this pregnancy is getting a lot of attention. Kelsey Hatcher and the babies will even be the topic of a case study.

Kelsey Hatcher said she’s overwhelmed by the interest, saying she normally doesn’t like to be the center of attention.

“I’m typically not one that likes a lot of attention and doesn’t want people to be talking about all my stuff,” she laughed. “And so, to be this rare and kind of out there, I’m like, oh my gosh, that’s a lot.”

The babies are both girls, and they’re growing exactly as they should.

The tricky part will be when both – or maybe just one – decide to make their entrance into the world.

Davis said there’s a good chance each uterus could start contracting at different times. The girls could be born hours, days, or weeks apart.

“When she goes into labor… then we will have to monitor each uterus and see which one’s contracting, and if they’re doing sort of almost the same or they’re different,” Davis said.

So, with each baby having their own separate uterus and placenta, are they twins, or simply siblings?

“I think medically, this is such a rare thing that we don’t have a better way of describing it besides still calling them twins,” Patel said.

No matter what you call them, in a few weeks, the Hatchers will have five children under the age of eight. The parents said the new babies will certainly be their last.

“We’re grateful for the blessings for sure. But this will definitely be the end,” Kelsey Hatcher said.

Her due date is Christmas Day, and a team of doctors will be standing by when she goes into labor.

