Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman’s torso found in trash bin

A man is being held on suspicion of murder after a grisly discovery in California, where police found a woman’s dismembered body. (KCAL, KCBS, LAPD, CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TARZANA, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A man was arrested after police made a grisly discovery in Encino, California Wednesday, finding a woman’s dismembered body inside a trash bin.

“Lovely family,” Anna Marie Griffin said. “It’s devastating.”

Griffin lit a candle at the front door of her neighbor’s home Thursday where 37-year-old Mai Haskell lived with her husband, her three kids and her parents.

Police said Mai Haskell, her father Gaoshawn Lee and her mother Yawnshing Wang are now missing.

Officers arrested her husband, Samuel Haskell, Wednesday on suspicion of murder in connection with a woman’s dismembered torso, found six miles away in a trash bin.

Detectives have not yet confirmed her identity.

“That woman that’s missing, the grandma. I don’t know what we are praying for her, to survive, to live, to know what happened?” Griffin said. “She limped up the street recovering from a stroke.”

It still is unclear how long those remains may have been in the trash bin, but investigators said they believe the killing took place in the last few days.

“We have a lot of cameras at our house, and they were taking her footage yesterday,” said one of the Haskells’ neighbors, who did not want to be identified.

The neighbors said they gave police security cam video that appeared to show Samuel Haskill taking stuff to the trunk of his car earlier this week. After searching the home, detectives said they found blood evidence.

It was video evidence from the scene that led them back to this home.

“Sunday night I saw the grandmother walking,” the unidentified neighbor said.

People living in the quiet neighborhood said nothing seemed out of the ordinary with the family who moved in a couple of years ago.

Police said they located the three children, who are now being cared for by family members.

“Someone took them to school that morning,” another neighbor said.

Neighbors said Samuel Haskell worked on computers in the entertainment industry, and Mai Haskell worked in education.

Police are still looking for two missing vehicles, a white VW Tiguan with a license plate number 9ANC890, and a white 2014 Nissan Pathfinder, with a license plate number 7FRM190.

