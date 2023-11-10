Heroes Live Forever: Officer Craig Birkholz pt.1

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - More than 12 years after Fond du Lac police officer Craig Birkholz was gunned down in the line of duty, we hear from those closest to him, opening up for the first time about the tragic day and the impact of his death on law enforcement across Wisconsin.

“I’m here today to tell my story.” Says retired police officer David Raddatz reflecting on a day that forever changed his community. Moments from beginning his shift, Raddatz heard a situation unfolding over the police radio.

“’Shots fired, officer – officer down’ and I’m in the middle of getting my duty belt ready. I’m in the briefing room and I yell back to my shift commander’s office “Where are they at?” recounted Raddatz. He then headed to South Lincoln Avenue.

Our cameras were there. Officers were facing what they called “a ‘sniper’ situation”, which escalated to a point they say few will see in their careers.

“I grab my flashlight and I reach over because the rifle is in between the two front seats and as I do that, my driver-side window blows up in my face.” Recalled Raddatz.

Police moved in after a woman showed up at the police station reporting a sexual assault. She feared a little girl was still in the home with the suspect.

“I asked him repeatedly where the girl was and he swore at me and told me you’re not getting her.” Said retired Fond du Lac Police Captain Jon Gutzmann, who was also on the scene.

In videos from the scene, Gutzmann and other officers are seen running to Winnebago County’s armored vehicle, racing to get a female inside.

Gutzmann says police later learned the man spraying bullets was James Cruckson, an Army veteran reportedly suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Cruckson’s bullets would hit and kill another Army veteran, Officer Craig Birkholz. He was struck down as he ran to the scene to help his fellow officers.

Fond du Lac Police Officer Ryan Williams was also shot.

“I remember distinctly thinking this is not gonna end in the way we would like it to end.” Said Gutzmann.

Cruckson eventually took his own life.

Raddatz was thankful he survived.

“For me it was literally the grace of god and literally 2 inches.” He said.

Then, for David, the shock hit. Craig didn’t make it.

“The first year you’re pretty numb.” Recalled Raddatz.

Many who were on-scene suffer from survivor’s guilt, like retired police Lieutenant Ed Wenzel.

“But I still feel guilty about it because it should’ve been me, not him.” Wenzel says.

Raddatz remembers going through the motions in the days that followed, until the emotions started to overflow.

“I knew this day was coming, I just didn’t know when. But I remember I’m at work, driving eastbound on National Avenue and I just started crying like a baby and I couldn’t stop it.”

He says as a department they needed to find a way to heal. One of those ways was through an organization called COPS -- or Concerns of Police Survivors.

“They had a coworker’s retreat. Six of us jumped into a minivan. Up until then, we were all victims of that day.” Said Raddatz.

Raddatz is now on the COPS board.

“I am the guy who talks to the department after the fact. I’m the coworker who understands what you’re going through because I’ve been there and I lived through it.” Said Raddatz.

Gutzmann says to move the department forward he had to analyze that tragic morning. Eventually that led to reformulating the department’s training.

“We need to prepare our people for that, let them know they have the skills to do that, and that training is up to date.”

Current Assistant Chief Jason Laridaen says it wasn’t just training the department received. An armored vehicle known as a bearcat was donated to them, which Laridaen says gets used “…on a pretty regular basis…”

Lieutenant Ryan Williams, who was also shot that day, takes comfort in all the positive changes over the past 12 years.

“The reason I survived was because I put on an extra ballistic tactical vest that was not commonplace before this and now you can’t find a department where you don’t have an extra ballistic tactical vest.”

Lieutenant Williams now shares his story, and Craig’s legacy to all who will listen. A legacy foreshadowed in words he can still hear Craig say:

“When we talk about Craig and his story, one thing they bring up is his saying: ‘Stay safe, stay strong, stay positive.’ The reason I’m speaking to you right now is because I live by those words.”

Part 2 will air tomorrow on Action 2 News at 10 p.m.

