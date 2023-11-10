Green Bay Police Department hosts luncheon at Veteran’s Manor

Another heart-felt Veterans Day celebration was hosted by the Green Bay Police Department.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Another heartfelt Veterans Day celebration was hosted by the Green Bay Police Department. Friday afternoon, they held an appreciation luncheon at the Veteran’s Manor.

The vets enjoyed food donated by Mission Barbecue. One of the veterans there says he feels grateful to have not only served to protect our nation but specifically, Wisconsin.

He grew up on his uncle’s farm and says it means a lot to protect those living in his home state.

“I think a lot of people think they’re serving in their country, and I love Wisconsin so much. I often thought well, I’m serving my country, but I’m really serving Wisconsin and I’m protecting our way of life here,” Philip Livingston, a Wisconsin Marine Corps Vietnam Veteran.

Police Chief Chris Davis says it’s an annual tradition to stop by the Veteran’s Manor and take some time to honor those who have served.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
OnlyFans teacher says it was her husband’s face in video that outed her
Video shows potential suspicious person at Green Bay City Hall
Video shows potential suspicious person at Green Bay City Hall
Update on ATV crash that injured 13-year-old
UPDATE: 13-year-old dies after ATV rollover in Shawano County
A neighborhood in Brown County demanding answers regarding a stray dog who was euthanized by...
Kaukauna neighborhood wants answers after shelter euthanizes dog

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Veterans scammed
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Veteran Scams
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Veteran Scams
Police responded to a report of a car crashing into a house on Friday.
Woman injured after truck crashes into Wautoma home
Car crashes into home in Wautoma
Car crashes into home in Wautoma
Algoma elementary school students sing to honor veterans
Algoma Elementary school students sing to honor veterans