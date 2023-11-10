Green Bay Police Department hosts luncheon at Veteran’s Manor

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Another heartfelt Veterans Day celebration was hosted by the Green Bay Police Department. Friday afternoon, they held an appreciation luncheon at the Veteran’s Manor.

The vets enjoyed food donated by Mission Barbecue. One of the veterans there says he feels grateful to have not only served to protect our nation but specifically, Wisconsin.

He grew up on his uncle’s farm and says it means a lot to protect those living in his home state.

“I think a lot of people think they’re serving in their country, and I love Wisconsin so much. I often thought well, I’m serving my country, but I’m really serving Wisconsin and I’m protecting our way of life here,” Philip Livingston, a Wisconsin Marine Corps Vietnam Veteran.

Police Chief Chris Davis says it’s an annual tradition to stop by the Veteran’s Manor and take some time to honor those who have served.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.