Green Bay City Council passes 2024 budget proposal

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The city council has passed Green Bay’s 2024 budget proposal.

In total, the plan spends $132 million, an increase of 6.8% over 2023.

It adds new police positions, a short-term rental inspection position, and new management spots at the Department of Public Works.

Mayor Eric Genrich says incorporating 3$.1 million in state shared revenue means the budget can fund priorities with a modest impact on property taxes.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.