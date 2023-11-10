Green Bay City Council passes 2024 budget proposal

Green Bay City Council passes 2024 budget
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The city council has passed Green Bay’s 2024 budget proposal.

In total, the plan spends $132 million, an increase of 6.8% over 2023.

It adds new police positions, a short-term rental inspection position, and new management spots at the Department of Public Works.

Mayor Eric Genrich says incorporating 3$.1 million in state shared revenue means the budget can fund priorities with a modest impact on property taxes.

