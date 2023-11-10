GREEN ALERT: Police concerned for welfare of missing West Bend veteran

WEST BEND, Wis. (WBAY) - A statewide Green Alert was issued for a missing veteran amid concerns for his welfare.

Antoni Michael Wherry, 30, is considered missing and endangered. Authorities say he left home in West Bend late Thursday night and may have a handgun with him. He might be headed to his father’s home in New London.

Wherry is white, 5′9″, 165 pounds, with brown eyes, and dark brown hair cut short on the sides and longer on the top. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, jeans, and gray sneakers.

He’s driving a black, 4-door Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with a rusty bumper. Authorities did not have the license plate number.

Anyone who thinks they’ve seen Wherry or his truck should call 911.

Green Alerts are issued for veterans at risk in an effort to improve mental health and reduce military suicides.

