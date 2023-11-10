The Goldilocks rule of digital detox

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Experts say taking a break from social media can make a difference in how you feel.

The idea of “digital detox” has gained traction recently.

Researchers in the U.K. wanted to see what would happen if you take a one-week hiatus from social networking.

The goal is to see how it affects overall mood, and if it gives someone withdrawal symptoms, similar to when people addicted to drugs or alcohol stop using.

Participants in the study were between the ages of 18 and 25. They reduced their everyday screen time from nearly 2 hours to 53 minutes a day, but researchers say a lot of them caved and couldn’t stay off social media the entire week.

Researchers couldn’t confirm if this indicates withdrawal of an addiction. They said cutting back on social media didn’t lead to more or fewer cravings for the networks.

The study says the hiatus reduced negative emotions, like loneliness. It also brought down the feeling of FOMO, or fear of missing out, and self-comparison.

On the other hand, the break also reduced positive emotions. Researchers say that’s likely due to the lack of the dopamine boost that comes from social media likes and comments.

With that said, it comes down to finding your Goldilocks zone and limiting your overall use.

Researchers and health officials have talked about how to set limits with social media. The benefits include improving how productive you are, improving relationships with family and friends, and giving you time to focus on other hobbies or priorities.

