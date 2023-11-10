Companies aren’t doing enough to get pesticides out of food, nonprofit says

"As You Sow" gave 17 companies an average "F" for moving towards goals for 2025 and 2030
By Aisha Morales
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:28 AM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - How safe is the food you eat? A new report says the amount of pesticides in our food in some ways is not getting better.

This report by the non-profit “As You Sow” found major food manufacturers haven’t made much progress in reducing pesticides in their products over the past few years.

The report compared the pesticide reduction goals companies set for 2025 and 2030 and where they are in achieving them. The progress is so slow, “As you Sow” gave 17 manufacturers an average grade of “F” for their efforts.

The highest amounts of pesticides can be found on produce like berries and apples. That’s especially concerning because they’re popular with kids.

Health officials say exposure to pesticides can lead to cancer, asthma, anxiety, and plenty of other health conditions.

Experts say the best way to avoid them is to switch to an organic diet. But another option a lot of people choose instead is to wash your food with water to reduce pesticide levels.

