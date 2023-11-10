COLDER TODAY, WITH SOME FLAKES IN THE NORTHWOODS

While your Friday won’t be as windy as yesterday, it is going to feel colder. Most of today’s high temperatures will be in the low to middle 40s. That’s close to normal for the middle of November. Temperatures may get stuck in the 30s across northcentral Wisconsin.

You’ll see thickening clouds today... A weak front across Upper Michigan will create spotty snow showers, mixed with sprinkles across the Northwoods. We’re not looking for any accumulating snow, unless your traveling north of Rhinelander. Meanwhile, farther south, we’ll stay dry across east-central Wisconsin, with a partial clearing this evening.

Overall, we’ll see more clouds than sun this weekend. A spotty wintry mix is possible Saturday night, with perhaps a passing shower on Sunday. However, the bulk of your weekend will be dry.

Veterans Day will be another seasonably cool day, but as a south wind stirs on Sunday, it’s going to get warmer. High temperatures next week will rise into the 50s. Some 60s are possible towards Wednesday and Thursday. The upcoming mild weather will be great for raking leaves, but it’s probably making deer hunters more weary.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/NW 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY: SW/S 1-10 MPH

TODAY: Clouds thicken. Flakes and sprinkles NORTH. A little colder. HIGH: 44

TONIGHT: A partial clearing. Cold and calmer. LOW: 29

VETERANS DAY: Increasing clouds. Seasonably cool. A spotty wintry mix at NIGHT. HIGH: 45 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Maybe a shower NORTH? Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 53 LOW: 38

MONDAY: Tons of sun. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 55 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild again. Turning breezy late. HIGH: 56 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 59 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Probably dry. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 60

