Woman injured after truck crashes into Wautoma home

WAUTOMA, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman has been injured after a car crashed into a home in Wautoma on Friday, Nov. 10, according to the Wautoma Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a truck crashing into a residence on the 400 block of South Fair Street in Wautoma and found a pick-up truck in the living room. Police found a woman unconscious underneath the truck.

The woman was treated by Waushara County EMS, and then airlifted to Theda Care Regional Medical Center in Neenah.

The cause of the crash is being investigated and is currently unknown, and there are no updates on the woman’s medical condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.