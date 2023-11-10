4-year-old girl bitten by coyote in front yard; officers track, kill animal

FILE -- A young girl is recovering after Arizona police say a coyote bit her on the head...
FILE -- A young girl is recovering after Arizona police say a coyote bit her on the head outside of her home.(Joecho-16 via Canva)
By Ben Bradley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - A young Arizona girl is recovering after police say a coyote bit her on the head outside her home.

According to the Mesa Police Department, the incident happened around 9:15 a.m. Friday.

Officers said a 4-year-old girl was playing in the front yard with her siblings when the animal bit her.

Police responded and started tracking the coyote in the neighborhood after the girl’s parents took her to the hospital.

Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies and Arizona Game and Fish officers also responded.

Mesa police officers said they tracked the animal for more than an hour as it ran through residential areas.

The coyote was eventually spotted north of the girl’s home along a canal before it was shot and killed by a Mesa police officer.

Officials with the Arizona Game and Fish Department said the animal is being tested for rabies and other illnesses.

The child did not suffer serious injuries, police said.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
OnlyFans teacher says it was her husband’s face in video that outed her
Video shows potential suspicious person at Green Bay City Hall
Video shows potential suspicious person at Green Bay City Hall
Update on ATV crash that injured 13-year-old
UPDATE: 13-year-old dies after ATV rollover in Shawano County
A neighborhood in Brown County demanding answers regarding a stray dog who was euthanized by...
Kaukauna neighborhood wants answers after shelter euthanizes dog

Latest News

Honor Wall at Oshkosh West High School
Oshkosh West High School honors veterans with Honor Wall
Multiple people shot on I-59 SB, Birmingham police say
Multiple people shot on Alabama interstate, police say
Honor Wall at Oshkosh West High School
Honor wall for veterans at Oshkosh West High School
Lawrence man sentenced for hidden camera photos of a minor
Lawrence man sentenced to five years in prison for child pornography
Lawrence man sentenced for hidden camera recording of a minor
Sentencing of Richard Cannell for hidden camera video of a minor