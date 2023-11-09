WOW, THE WIND TODAY...

Through the morning, west winds will get much stronger. Gusts up to 40 mph will be possible. Look for a “blizzard” of autumn leaves that blow through your neighborhood. Drivers on north to south oriented roads, should be careful of fierce crosswinds, especially on bridges and overpasses. The winds will slow down this evening, as our most recent weathermaker moves away.

As a weak cool front moves across the northern Great Lakes tonight and tomorrow, clouds will thicken up across the area. Some flakes, or light snow showers are possible across the Northwoods. Only a thin coating of snow is possible, while areas farther south stay dry.

There’s a SLIGHT chance of showers early Sunday morning, but for the most part, our forecast looks drier than normal through next week. We’re about to head into a stretch of dry and mild weather... High temperatures will climb into the 50s, with perhaps some 60s all next week. It will be a golden opportunity to catch up on raking the leaves, but our deer hunters probably won’t be as enthusiastic.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/W 15-30+ MPH

FRIDAY: W/NW 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Quite windy! Bright sunshine, with some clouds NORTH. HIGH: 49

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Wind weakens. Flakes NORTHWEST? LOW: 31

FRIDAY: Clouds thicken. Flakes NORTH. A little colder. HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

VETERANS DAY: Partly sunny. Cool again. HIGH: 45 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: A SLIGHT chance of a morning shower. Mostly cloudy and breezy. HIGH: 51 LOW: 38

MONDAY: Bright sunshine. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 54 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild, with less wind. HIGH: 54 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. Breezy again. HIGH: 58

