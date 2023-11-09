Wisconsin collects most meds across U.S. during fall Drug Take Back Day

National Drug Take Back Day
National Drug Take Back Day(weau)
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DOJ has announced that Wisconsin ranked number one throughout the country for the most prescription medications collected during the fall 2023 Drug Take Back.

Wisconsin collected 53,122 pounds of unwanted medications this fall.

“Because of collaboration among many partners around the state and the commitment of Wisconsinites to helping to keep their communities safe, we continue to lead the nation in drug take back,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Thank you to everyone who participated this fall in Drug Take Back Day.”

Wisconsin has collected a total of 1,202,039 pounds of unwanted medications since Drug Take Back began in 2010 under the leadership of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration. Wisconsin ranks third in the nation for the most medications collected since inception, falling only behind Texas with 1,379,669 pounds and California with 1,372,361 pounds collected. Nationwide, since inception, 17,900,351 pounds of unwanted medications have been collected during Drug Take Back events.

The DEA leads two Drug Take Back days a year, one in the spring and one in the fall. DOJ partners with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to organize and promote Drug Take Back throughout Wisconsin. Drug Take Back provides a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications.

While Drug Take Back Day technically only happens twice a year, any day can be Drug Take Back Day at one of Wisconsin’s more than 490 permanent drug disposal boxes. These boxes are accessible year-round at law enforcement agencies, hospitals, pharmacies, and health clinics.

Click here to find a permanent drug disposal box near you.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A neighborhood in Brown County demanding answers regarding a stray dog who was euthanized by...
Kaukauna neighborhood wants answers after shelter euthanizes dog
Quality Inn in Grand Chute
Grand Chute motel license revoked in unanimous vote
U.W.-Green Bay considers dropping several majors and minors
Update on ATV crash that injured 13-year-old
13-year-old critically injured in ATV rollover in Shawano County
John Oliver attends the Clooney Foundation for Justice Albie Awards at The New York Public...
Last Week Tonight host John Oliver puts billboard up in Manitowoc for bird contest

Latest News

51-year old Donald Turner was sentenced Friday.
Milwaukee-area man receives 20-year prison sentence for trafficking minors from Green Bay, Oshkosh
Update on stray dog euthanization at Fox Valley Humane Association
Fox Valley Humane Association responds after euthanizing stray dog
Update on stray dog euthanization at Fox Valley Humane Society
Update on stray dog euthanization at Fox Valley Humane Society
Video shows potential suspicious person at Green Bay City Hall
Video shows potential suspicious person at Green Bay City Hall
Masked man at the Green Bay City Hall
Masked man at the Green Bay City Hall