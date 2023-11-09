Video shows potential suspicious person at Green Bay City Hall

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A potentially suspicious encounter at Green Bay City Hall this week is renewing one citizen’s call for security upgrades there. A masked man was seen entering the building in downtown Green Bay Tuesday night and we’re told he was looking for, “city council people.”

An exclusive video from Green Bay City Hall shows the man enter the building around 6:50 p.m. wearing a long dark trench coat, what appears to be a Halloween mask, and a handmade peace sign around his neck.

The man makes two peace signs as he walks in front of the camera and makes his way to the second floor, where city council members are meeting.

Former city council member Barbara Dorff attends a lot of meetings and noticed the man as soon as he exited the stairwell. You see her in the video, as the man approaches and peers into the chambers, Dorff asks him why he is wearing a mask and gets the police chief’s attention right away.

Dorff was a national active shooter preparedness trainer. She tells us the mask made her instantly uncomfortable.

The chief immediately talks to the man for a few minutes. You can see the man does remove his mask and there appears to be another mask underneath it. The man eventually leaves on his own.

To be clear, the man did nothing wrong, there was no criminal activity, and it is a public meeting that is open to the public. On Thursday, the Green Bay Police Chief explained why he didn’t consider legally patting the man down.

“We can’t just do that because based on a hunch, or because someone’s acting strange, there has to be something that I can articulate. That gives me a good reason to believe that they are actually armed and involved in criminal activity at that time, whatever that might be,” said Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis. “And in this individual’s case, I really didn’t see anything that would get me to that place. Now you’re always prepared for what if someone is, you know, becomes a threat suddenly, but in this case, we didn’t get to that level of a lawful basis to pat him down.

“The only way that it could have been handled better is if they had the technology in that building and outside of that building to ensure that that person left the area and left the building. And that’s something that again, I will testify at the budget meeting about getting,” said Barbara Dorff.

Dorff plans to make all city council members aware of the encounter from Tuesday night because all of them were involved in a closed-door meeting at the time the man showed up.

