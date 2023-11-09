Two Rivers man accused of pointing firearm at utility worker
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - A Two Rivers man is facing criminal charges after police said he pointed a firearm at a utility worker.
Police responded Wednesday for a report of a male suspect pointing a firearm at a utility worker in the 1900 Blk of Madison St.
After securing the area with the help of the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, police said officers identified a 42-year-old Two Rivers resident as a suspect. He was arrested and taken to Manitowoc County Jail.
Police said in a statement Thursday that the suspect is being referred to the Manitowoc County District Attorney’s Office for Disorderly Conduct with a Weapon and Criminal Damage to Property.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.