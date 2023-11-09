Two Rivers man accused of pointing firearm at utility worker

Stock photo
Stock photo(staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - A Two Rivers man is facing criminal charges after police said he pointed a firearm at a utility worker.

Police responded Wednesday for a report of a male suspect pointing a firearm at a utility worker in the 1900 Blk of Madison St.

After securing the area with the help of the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, police said officers identified a 42-year-old Two Rivers resident as a suspect. He was arrested and taken to Manitowoc County Jail.

Police said in a statement Thursday that the suspect is being referred to the Manitowoc County District Attorney’s Office for Disorderly Conduct with a Weapon and Criminal Damage to Property.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A neighborhood in Brown County demanding answers regarding a stray dog who was euthanized by...
Kaukauna neighborhood wants answers after shelter euthanizes dog
Quality Inn in Grand Chute
Grand Chute motel license revoked in unanimous vote
U.W.-Green Bay considers dropping several majors and minors
Update on ATV crash that injured 13-year-old
13-year-old critically injured in ATV rollover in Shawano County
John Oliver attends the Clooney Foundation for Justice Albie Awards at The New York Public...
Last Week Tonight host John Oliver puts billboard up in Manitowoc for bird contest

Latest News

A red kettle with a bell
Christmas bells are ringing as Salvation Army campaign starts Thursday
Gas pump (FILE)
How gas prices have changed in Wisconsin in the last week, Nov. 3-9
A brandy old fashioned is displayed on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023 in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin...
In Wisconsin, old fashioneds come with brandy. Lawmakers want to make it somewhat official
Scales of Justice
Registered sex offender charged with receiving child-sex abuse material