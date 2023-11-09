Two Rivers man accused of pointing firearm at utility worker

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - A Two Rivers man is facing criminal charges after police said he pointed a firearm at a utility worker.

Police responded Wednesday for a report of a male suspect pointing a firearm at a utility worker in the 1900 Blk of Madison St.

After securing the area with the help of the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, police said officers identified a 42-year-old Two Rivers resident as a suspect. He was arrested and taken to Manitowoc County Jail.

Police said in a statement Thursday that the suspect is being referred to the Manitowoc County District Attorney’s Office for Disorderly Conduct with a Weapon and Criminal Damage to Property.

The investigation is ongoing.

