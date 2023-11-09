Staff mistake sets off false alarm at Preble High School

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Preble High School Principal sent a message reassuring parents on Thursday after a staff member accidentally set off the school’s new alarm system.

Earlier in the day, the principal, Courtney Kuehn, said a staff member inadvertently pressed the badge indicating that there was an intruder in the building, which resulted in the Centegix system notifying the school.

The alarm was on for two minutes, prior to being turned off. After the alarm was turned off, through the PA system the principal communicated with students that this was a false alarm.

As Action 2 News first alerted you in February, the Green Bay school board approved $1.8 million for the new security system.

The new crisis alert system has several features, but the most notable is the use of strobe lights throughout each school. The flashing lights are color-coded based on the emergency.

Staff have badges to sound the alarm or lock down the school if there’s an intruder or other type of safety threat -- in which case the system also contacts law enforcement.

It can also be used for a medical emergency or if a teacher needs help. The alert sends the location of the person who pressed the button.

“We will continue to work with staff on how to correctly use the new system, and deeply regret the anxiety created by the false alarm,” Kuehn said in a message to parents Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.