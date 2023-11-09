Registered sex offender charged with receiving child-sex abuse material

ANTIGO, Wis. (WBAY) - A registered sex offender living in Antigo was indicted by a federal grand jury for having materials depicting child sexual abuse.

Anthony Michalek, 38, was indicted Wednesday with a felony sex offense by a registered sex offender and receipt of a visual depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct that is obscene.

If he’s found guilty, the sex offense charge carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, and the visual depiction charge carries a mandatory minimum of 5 years and a maximum of 20 years. The sentences would have to be served consecutively.

Michalek was also charged last month in Langlade County with 8 counts of child pornography. He’s scheduled to make an initial appearance in circuit court on Monday. Each count is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Michalek was required to register as a sex offender in 2007 after he was convicted of 3rd- and 4th-degree sexual assault in Dane County.

Online records show his prison sentence was withheld as long as he followed conditions of parole, which included sex-offender treatment and having no contact with his victim or children under 18, but two years later, in 2009, he was given an 18-month prison sentence followed by 3 years of extended supervision.

