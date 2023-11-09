Oshkosh Area School District puts Washington Elementary School up for sale

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Area School District announced Thursday it’s now accepting offers to buy and develop the Washington Elementary School property.

The school is slated to close at the end of this school year. Students will move to the new Menominee Elementary School which is under construction.

Washington Elementary School covers 32,290 square feet and is situated on 2.66 acres. The school district is offering an inspection this Friday, Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Details of the school district’s Request for Proposals can be found on its website.

Purchase and development proposals must be received by 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 21. A decision will come in late January.

Students from Washington, Merrill, and Webster Stanley Elementary schools will attend Menominee Elementary when it opens next fall for the 2024-25 school year.

Construction was approved in a 2020 referendum. It’s being built on the site of the Webster Stanley elementary and middle schools that were demolished last spring.

In 2019, the school district approved the sale of the Smith Elementary School property for $400,000, which was $250,000 less than its original asking price.

