MOSTLY SUNNY & WINDY ON THURSDAY

Rain showers have ended and skies will be clearing early Thursday morning. As the clouds move away the wind will be increasing. Temperatures will settle into the lower 30s NORTH with mid 30s elsewhere. Winds of 10-15 mph are expected in the morning, but they’ll be even stronger by the afternoon. Westerly winds will be sustained around 20-25 mph during the afternoon with gusts to 40 mph.

Highs will be a few degrees milder with highs into the upper half of the 40s. We’ll be in the middle 40s ahead into this weekend... Clouds will increase on Friday, with more clouds on Saturday. It’s now looking like Veterans Day will be dry, but a few showers may scoot across the area Sunday morning. We also want to give you a First Alert that there’s warmer weather ahead. Next week will have highs in the 50s... There’s even a chance some 60s may return.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: W 15-25+ MPH, GUSTS TO 40 MPH

FRIDAY: NW 10-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Showers end. Clearing skies late. Gusty winds by dawn. LOW: 36

THURSDAY: Quite windy. Plenty of sun, with some clouds NORTH. HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. A little cooler. HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

VETERANS DAY: Partly cloudy. Cool again. HIGH: 44 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: A chance of morning showers, then some sun. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 49 LOW: 35

MONDAY: Bright sunshine. Breezy, wind weakening late. Mild. HIGH: 52 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy seasonably mild. HIGH: 52 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly warmer. HIGH: 56

