Milwaukee-area man receives 20-year prison sentence for trafficking minors from Green Bay, Oshkosh

51-year old Donald Turner was sentenced Friday.
51-year old Donald Turner was sentenced Friday.(Damion Gordon | wabi)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 36-year-old Milwaukee-area man received a sentence Thursday of a total sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment in federal prison. According to authorities, Jaron Jay Jackson previously pled guilty to commercially sex trafficking of two 15-year-old victims and transporting child pornography.

According to court documents, Jackson, who lived in the Milwaukee area, was released from the Wisconsin prison system on extended supervision and subsequently absconded to Illinois, where he began sex trafficking victims.

Authorities said Jackson enticed two 15-year-old runaways from Oshkosh and Green Bay to join him in Chicago-area hotels. Soon after they arrived, Jackson posted sexually provocative pictures of the minor victims as advertisements on sex-trafficking websites. Jackson then directed the minor victims and an adult female victim to engage in commercial sexual acts with clients in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, and Minnesota.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Wisconsin, Jackson repeatedly engaged in sexual activity with one minor victim and attempted to do so with the second minor victim, who contacted family members to return home to Wisconsin. Jackson also recorded videos of a minor engaging in sexual activity with him, which officers recovered from his cell phone when they arrested him after he arrived in Wisconsin via Amtrak from Illinois.

Jackson was also sentenced to ten years’ supervised release and 25 years of sex offender registration.

