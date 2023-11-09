Military Black Hawk helicopter lands at Shawano school

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - It was quite a sight in Shawano on Thursday when a military Black Hawk helicopter touched down at the middle school. Students got an up-close view of it after it landed as part of a special Veterans Day celebration.

They also had the chance to explore inside the helicopter, seeing all the different controls and trying out the seats. School staff say they believe a Veterans Day celebration like this could inspire some students to serve in the military in the future.

Students say it was a great experience and a unique way to honor those who have served.

“It’s really cool to see a helicopter land at your school. It doesn’t happen every day and I’m really glad that we can honor veterans like this and see the helicopter and all these amazing opportunities,” said Ella Stuber, a Shawano Community High School Student.

Local veterans also attended the helicopter landing and enjoyed a free breakfast before the event.

