Kemp donates 30,000 chocolate milk to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Feeding America received a donation of around 30,000 packs of chocolate milk from Kemp in Appleton on Thursday.

Feeding America has partnered with Kemp and Festival Foods to distribute what’s known as “giving Cow” milk to families across Northeast Wisconsin. Regular milk usually has a shelf life of 20 days. However, this milk can last on pantry shelves for up to a year.

“It’s actually ultra-high temp. Ultra-high pasteurized. And it gives you a year’s shelf life. It’s something that’s been around for years. Honestly, it doesn’t taste as good as fresh milk, but it does fit that niche. They’ve been doing it with juices and juice boxes. Stuff like that for years,” said Keven Niemi, Sales Manager with Kemp.

Kemp has donated more than 3 and a half million “Giving Cow” milk cartons throughout the Midwest since 2019. This partnership is all in hopes of helping people in Midwestern America who are currently facing food insecurity.

More than 427,000 people in Wisconsin face this issue every day and this includes more than 142,000 children. The milk is expected to be distributed throughout the area starting next week.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.