Infant probiotic product recalled after FDA warning

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A popular baby formula company is recalling one of its products, saying your baby could get serious reactions from it.

This is a voluntary recall by Abbott Laboratories for its Similac-brand Probiotic Tri-Blend baby food. More than 226,000 packets were distributed in several states, including Wisconsin.

Abbott says pre-term babies could get serious adverse reactions.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because last month the FDA raised concerns about the production of baby formula. That was followed by a warning by the FDA against giving probiotic formula to premature babies. One baby died after being given Envivo with MCT Oil probiotic in the hospital.

Federal health officials say the problem and concern is babies can develop sepsis, a blood infection, because these types of products can contain live bacteria.

The lot number for the recalled Similac product is 45002 IP. Abbott didn’t provide a photo of the product with its recall notice.

If you have it, don’t give it to your baby. Throw it away or take it back to the store for a refund.

