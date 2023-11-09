How gas prices have changed in Wisconsin in the last week, Nov. 3-9

Gas pump (FILE)
Gas pump (FILE)
By Stacker
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Stacker) - National average gas prices have continued to edge lower this week, following overall crude oil prices, which have fallen in recent weeks as a result of industry concerns about lower demand, according to a Bloomberg News report.

Southeastern states are seeing the lowest prices, in general, with Northeastern and Western states seeing among the highest prices, according to AAA.

The trend of lowering prices looks set to continue as winter arrives: “With cooler weather comes cooler gasoline prices, and as we inch closer to the Thanksgiving holiday, prices will continue to fall virtually coast to coast,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a statement this week.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Wisconsin. Gas prices are as of November 9.

Wisconsin by the numbers

  • Gas current price: $3.14
  • Week change: -$0.02 (-0.5%)
  • Year change: -$0.64 (-16.9%)
  • Historical expensive gas price: $4.92 (6/12/22)
  • Diesel current price: $4.21
  • Week change: +$0.06 (+1.5%)
  • Year change: -$0.94 (-18.2%)
  • Historical expensive diesel price: $5.52 (6/25/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Wisconsin

  1. Superior: $3.25
  2. Pierce-St. Croix County: $3.24
  3. Sheboygan: $3.19
  4. Wausau: $3.18
  5. La Crosse (WI only): $3.15
  6. Madison: $3.14
  7. Fond du Lac: $3.12
  8. Eau Claire: $3.12
  9. Kenosha County: $3.11
  10. Janesville-Beloit: $3.10
  11. Oshkosh: $3.10
  12. Green Bay: $3.10
  13. Racine: $3.09
  14. Appleton: $3.08
  15. Milwaukee-Waukesha: $3.06

States with the most expensive gas

  1. California: $5.11
  2. Hawaii: $4.74
  3. Washington: $4.55

States with the least expensive gas

  1. Texas: $2.86
  2. Georgia: $2.88
  3. Mississippi: $2.88

This story features writing by Jeff Inglis and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.

Copyright 2023 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A neighborhood in Brown County demanding answers regarding a stray dog who was euthanized by...
Kaukauna neighborhood wants answers after shelter euthanizes dog
Quality Inn in Grand Chute
Grand Chute motel license revoked in unanimous vote
U.W.-Green Bay considers dropping several majors and minors
Update on ATV crash that injured 13-year-old
13-year-old critically injured in ATV rollover in Shawano County
John Oliver attends the Clooney Foundation for Justice Albie Awards at The New York Public...
Last Week Tonight host John Oliver puts billboard up in Manitowoc for bird contest

Latest News

A brandy old fashioned is displayed on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023 in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin...
In Wisconsin, old fashioneds come with brandy. Lawmakers want to make it somewhat official
Scales of Justice
Registered sex offender charged with receiving child-sex abuse material
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by...
CPSC Recall Thursday: Children’s nightgowns, Magnolia Market Candle, and more
Gathering held to discuss GBCI situation
Gathering at St. John’s Ministries to discuss issues at GBCI