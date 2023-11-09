Groups holding vigil to protest conditions at prison in Allouez

GBCI Vigil to protest lockdowns and conditions
By Holly Brantley
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A gathering was held Thursday night to protest what some are calling a lockdown at Green Bay Correctional Institution.

Groups at the protest say they are standing up and speaking out in the name of human rights. Groups like Joshua and Wisdom, former prisoners, and others gathered with signs and candles in preparation to march to Green Bay Correctional Institution.

They want to see action taken to end what they call lockdowns at both Green Bay and Waupun correctional institutions. The facilities have been on what the Department of Corrections calls ‘movement restrictions’ for several months.

Kevin Hoffman, Deputy Director of Communications for the DOC, says there is no specific timeline for lifting the modified movement. He says restrictions will be lifted when it can be done safely for both staff and all persons in their care.

But groups protesting say the current restrictions are an even bigger safety risk because of the frustration caused.

Leaders of the march and vigil say they plan to meet with leaders from Allouez on Thursday to see if they can come up with a plan to work together for change at Green Bay Correctional.

They plan to march in protest every Thursday until conditions improve.

