Green Bay West High School wins Austin Straubel Airport tree decorating contest

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Not one, not two, but three Green Bay schools submitted winning proposals for decorating the 20-foot artificial tree at Austin Straubel International Airport this year.

Announced back in October, the tree-decorating contest was supposed to have just one winner. But the contest judges were impressed by the amount of exceptional ideas proposed and decided to name two second-place winners, who will get $1,000 to decorate a 10-foot tree with their idea.

“We were so excited to see the number of entries that we received for the holiday tree decorating contest,” said Marty Piette, A.A.E., Airport Director. “The submissions were well thought out, creative, and truly connected with our area’s culture and history.”

Green Bay West High School took first place with a “Crystallized” glass fused tree. Their design will allow everyone at the school to create a one-of-a-kind fused glass snowflake that will showcase each person’s individuality, while also reflecting the collective personality of Green Bay West. They will receive $2,000 towards their design.

4th graders from King Elementary School in Green Bay took one of the second-place prizes with a design they called “The Way of the Oneida”. The design will feature beadwork, books and other media in the Oneida language, ornaments that recount Oneida Tribe stories and traditions, and much more. King Elementary School has many students who are part of the Oneida Tribe, and teaches about the Oneida Tribe’s history in the area.

Students in the Handmade Papermakers of Green Bay program at Aldo Leopold Community High School won the other second-place prize with their “Snowflakes from the Children of Green Bay” design. Their tree will be adorned with handmade paper snowflakes made by the students in the program. The Handmade Papermakers of Green Bay program encourages students at Aldo Leopold to learn about Wisconsin’s papermaking history, and as part of this design, the students will go through the steps of making paper sustainably.

“We are fortunate to have community members and organizations that are willing to contribute in unique ways to welcome travelers to our community,” said Brown County Executive, Troy Streckenbach. “This effort brings us together to share how proud we are of our cultures and traditions.”

Holiday tree decorating will take place the week after Thanksgiving and a tree-lighting ceremony will take place in early December. To learn more about GRB’s Art Program you can visit https://www.flygrb.com/green-bay-austin-straubel-international-airport-arts-program/.

