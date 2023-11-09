Gathering at St. John’s Ministries to discuss issues at GBCI

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Conditions at Green Bay Correctional Institution have caused debate for years with lawmakers and community members. Tonight, there’s a gathering to discuss these issues and more ahead of tomorrow night’s march and vigil outside the prison.

Also tonight, you can hear from a certified peer support specialist who works with people returning to our communities. He says these conditions people are living in are not helping those incarcerated rehabilitate to better prepare themselves for the outside world.

Sara Williams, community organizer for Justice Organization Sharing Hope & United for Action, also known as J.O.S.H.U.A, thinks there is a huge stigma around people who are incarcerated. She says we need to realize many inmates are going to come back into our communities.

She says since about June, the Green Bay Correctional Institution has been on lockdown or some sort of modified lockdown. Williams says she wants to bring attention to this and have a conversation to figure out how they can help and what the solution could be. It gives hope to the people inside that maybe something is going to happen.

“Nobody’s trying to make anybody angry or volatile or make a situation that’s already extremely difficult more difficult. We just want to bring more attention to it and let the people inside, the guards inside as well as people that are housed there know that we’re here and we hear you and we know what’s going on,” said Williams.

State Representative Dan Steffen, who has been actively trying to close down the facility, sent out a news release in March stating that the Department of Corrections has no plan to address GBCI.

Tonight at 6:30 p.m. there will be a gathering at St. John’s Ministries...hosted by the lead organizer for the Racine/Kenosha chapter of EXPO (Ex-incarcerated People Organizing).

