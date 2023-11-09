Fox Valley Humane Association responds after euthanizing stray dog

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - We first alerted you on Tuesday about the euthanization of a stray dog at the Fox Valley Humane Association. On Thursday, the shelter responded to the incident and addressed how they’re looking to move forward.

“The fact that it was deemed as something they couldn’t fix, but didn’t share the details,” said Angie Eiting, a dog foster mom. “It would be nice if we, you know, as a community could learn what that was so we can put this to rest, you know. If it is something larger than we could understand.”

Angie Eiting has fostered over 40 dogs in the past two years. She spent time with Duke before taking him to the Fox Valley Humane Association, saying Duke was a very playful puppy, active and full of energy..

Back in October, residents in Kaukauna found Duke and took care of him for a few days before bringing him to the humane association. Two weeks later, staff determined Duke had both medical and behavioral concerns and they decided the best course of action was euthanization, causing a stir on social media.

After our story aired, the Fox Valley Humane Association put a post on Facebook saying they’re hearing the community’s concerns, saying “We’re listening and we’ve heard one area of improvement we can address today is the need for qualified foster homes to serve our more challenging pets.” Board chair Kathi Seifert says they are learning from this experience and they are going to make a few changes.

“In this case we really want to work harder on getting more foster families for animals with behavior challenges and then we are also changing our intake process so that when people bring in a stray animal we clearly understand their intention whether or not they have any interest in adopting or fostering an animal,” said Seifert. “So we want to make sure that we are working really well with the community to make sure we are having as many positive outcomes as we can.”

Some animals are in need of unicorn foster homes. This means these animals are generally seeking comfort in a home with no other pets, and no young children. Seifert says they would love to have a unicorn foster home that would help them with dogs and cats that have behavior problems primarily.

After acknowledging they can learn from this experience with Duke, Eiting says she hopes the shelter becomes more open with their decisions to euthanize and asks for help so they can regain trust.

“With this portion of what they do if they could just be you know, whether it be transparent, a little bit more until with any type of scenarios like this until they can build the trust back of the community. I think that would go far.”

