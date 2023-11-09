DNR asking people to report black bear dens

DNR asking people to report black bear dens
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - State DNR officials are asking you to report any sightings of black bear dens across Wisconsin to help with a new study.

Officials are collecting data for the Black Bear Litter and Diet Survey, which estimates the correlation between black bear reproduction rates and the consumption of human food by bears.

The study helps DNR officials update black bear reproductive rates within each of Wisconsin’s bear management zones. Researchers say the updated estimates will improve the accuracy of population models used in each zone.

DNR officials are asking you to submit GPS coordinates of the den as well as pictures taken from a safe distance and a description of the surrounding area.

You can submit a black bear den to the DNR’s black bear den submission form.

