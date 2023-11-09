Damian Lillard scores 34 points as the Bucks beat Pistons 120-118; Giannis ejected in 3rd period

Lillard netted 18 points in the 4th quarter
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is ejected from the game during the second half of an...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is ejected from the game during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 120-118. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 34 points and Bobby Portis added 18 as Milwaukee rallied to beat the Detroit Pistons 120-118 on Wednesday night in a game in which Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected midway through the third quarter.

Antetokounmpo was ejected with nine minutes left after picking up his second technical foul for apparently taunting a defender after scoring on a dunk. Antetokounmpo had 15 points on 6-of-16 shooting and a team-leading nine rebounds in 22 minutes when he was ejected.

Cade Cunningham scored 33 points and Marcus Sasser 26 for the Pistons, who were missing six players due to illness and injury.

Detroit, which led by 10 points midway through the fourth quarter, held a 115-112 lead after two free throws by Cunningham with 1:39 remaining.

Lillard scored on a drive and added a jumper from the lane to put the Bucks up 116-115.

Brook Lopez hit a 3-pointer to increase Milwaukee’s lead to 119-115 before Cunningham netted a 3 to cut the Pistons’ deficit to 119-118. The Bucks missed on their next possession, but the Pistons turned the ball over with nine seconds left.

Jae Crowder hit the second of two free throws with 3.9 seconds remaining to make it 120-118.

The Bucks led 73-60 when Antetokounmpo was ejected. Detroit rallied for a 95-90 lead after three quarters.

Sasser converted a three-point play that put the Pistons up 109-99 with just over seven minutes remaining.

Portis scored 13 points to fuel a 16-2 run that put the Bucks up 42-27 with 8:17 left in the first half.

The Bucks got 26 points from their bench in the first half on the way to a 62-52 lead at the break.

Milwaukee was without Khris Middleton, held out of the first game of a back-to-back for right knee injury management.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Host Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.

Bucks: At Indiana Pacers on Thursday.

___

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
A neighborhood in Brown County demanding answers regarding a stray dog who was euthanized by...
Kaukauna neighborhood wants answers after shelter euthanizes dog
Quality Inn in Grand Chute
Grand Chute motel license revoked in unanimous vote
South Milwaukee police officers pose with a two-foot alligator found on the Lake Michigan beach...
Police capture alligator on Lake Michigan beach
Update on ATV crash that injured 13-year-old
13-year-old critically injured in ATV rollover in Shawano County

Latest News

Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave (88) celebrates after scoring a 20-yard touchdown...
Packers offense taking small steps forward after enduring a rough October
Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell watches during the second inning of a baseball game...
Milwaukee’s Arnold praises Counsell while discussing how Brewers plan to replace him
Green Bay neighborhoods preparing for 2025 NFL Draft
Green Bay neighborhood associations getting re-engaged for the 2025 NFL Draft
FILE - Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell looks on before a baseball game against the...
Milwaukee grapples with the reality of Craig Counsell managing the Cubs
Seven-year NBA veteran Glenn Robinson III joins the Wisconsin Herd.
NBA vet Glenn Robinson III returns to basketball joining the Herd