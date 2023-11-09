CPSC Recall Thursday: Children’s nightgowns, Magnolia Market Candle, and more

Consumer Product Safety Commission released another series of recalls
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1973 and charged with protecting the American public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury, call the CPSC hotline at 1-800-638-2772, or visit http://www.saferproducts.gov. Further recall information is available at http://www.cpsc.gov. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)(PRNewswire)
By Aisha Morales
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Every Thursday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission releases product recalls that may affect you and your family. Here’s a list of the latest recalls:

Polaris Recalls RANGER Off-Road Vehicles Due to Fire and Crash Hazards
Model Year 2023 RANGER XP 1000 NorthStar and XP 1000 NorthStar Crew Off-Road Vehicles

An improperly installed center brake line can cause the rear brake circuit to remain pressurized during operation, resulting in overheated brakes and reduced braking performance, posing fire and crash hazards.

Magnolia Market Recalls 3-Wick Glass Candles Due to Fire and Laceration Hazards: Sold online
Magnolia 26 oz. 3-Wick Glass Candles

The recalled Magnolia 3-wick candles were manufactured with the incorrect wax, which can cause excessive flames on the wicks and cause the glass candle containers to break, posing fire and laceration hazards.

Children’s Nightgowns Recalled Due to Burn Hazard: Sold on Amazon
This recall involves four styles of iMOONZZZ-branded children’s nightgowns

The children’s nightgowns fail to meet the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

IKEA Expands Recall of Mirrors Due to Laceration Hazard
IKEA LETTAN Mirrors

The plastic fittings that attach the mirror to the wall can break, causing the mirror to fall, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.

Twin-Star International Recalls Infrared Quartz Electric Fireplaces Due to Fire Hazard: Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s
Style Selections 42-inch-wide Infrared Quartz Electric Fireplaces

The electric fireplaces can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

