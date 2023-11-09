Christmas bells are ringing as Salvation Army campaign starts Thursday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bells will be ringing in the Christmas season. The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay’s annual Christmas campaign starts Thursday morning.

It officially begins at 10 a.m. at Hy-Vee in Ashwaubenon, one of more than 30 locations in the Green Bay area where you’ll find a red kettle. The Salvation Army will announce the goal for its biggest fundraiser of the year.

The community is invited to the campaign kickoff. You can enjoy free hot cocoa and music from the Ashwaubenon High School band.

It’s also a match day. All donations up to $5,000 will be matched by Dean Distributing.

The Christmas campaign is critical to the services and programs that the Salvation Army offers. The money raised supports not only assistance that’s provided to people in need during the holidays but for year-round programs such as rent assistance, the food pantry, and bus passes or gas cards for those who need them.

The Salvation Army says the need for these types of services has been steadily increasing.

For a successful red kettle campaign, the Salvation Army needs volunteers to fill thousands of one-hour shifts to ring bells. A staffed kettle brings in much more money than a silent one.

This year there’s a new incentive called “Ring to the Resch.” After you complete a one-hour shift of bell ringing, you can enter to win a ticket package for a variety of events at the Resch Expo.

“We start the belling ringing season with 12 one-hour shifts. That’s a lot of volunteer shifts to fill. So we’re using this ticket giveaway to reward people and hopefully encourage people to get out there and take a shift at the bells. It is fun, but it is nice to say thank you to people by giving them tickets to the Resch Complex,” Nicole Hanley with the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay said.

”A special thanks to all those who have volunteered throughout the years. We wouldn’t be able to meet the need in our community through our services and programs. So thank you from not only the clients that we serve but from The Salvation Army,” Major Matt O’Neil said.

