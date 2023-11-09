3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Quick Space Updates

Here are a few quick space updates in this segment of 3 Brilliant Minutes
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Here are a few quick space updates in this segment of 3 Brilliant Minutes:

1. Earth has a small (about 200-foot diameter) asteroid orbiting our planet. Scientists have discovered it is a part of the moon!

2. NASA is having difficulty opening the OSIRIS-REX.

3. Also, NASA’s LUCY Spacecraft, another asteroid explorer on its way toward Jupiter, sent back its first pics of an asteroid along the way. Researchers were surprised to find the ½ mile-diameter rock also has a very small moon in orbit around it!

4. Finally, some astronauts made an oopsie. Spacewalking astronauts doing maintenance on the Space Station last week dropped a bag of tools...that is now orbiting the Earth.

