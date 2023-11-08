Woman dies after being trampled by elk

FILE - Feeding is one of the main reasons why wildlife gets violent toward humans. The Arizona...
FILE - Feeding is one of the main reasons why wildlife gets violent toward humans. The Arizona Game and Fish Department said it believes this is the first deadly elk attack in the state.(Courtesy USDA | Courtesy USDA)
By David Baker and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGMAN, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) – A woman in Arizona has died more than a week after being trampled by an elk at her home, the Arizona Game and Fish Department said on Tuesday.

According to officials, the attack happened on the afternoon of Oct. 26 at her house in the Hualapai Mountains.

Authorities said her husband was away at that time and found his wife on the ground in the back yard with severe injuries when he returned around 6 p.m.

There was a bucket of spilled corn nearby, which could be the reason the elk was there.

The husband called 911, and his wife was taken to the Kingman Regional Medical Center before going to Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas.

The Game and Fish Department said the woman was put into a medical-induced coma. On Friday, she died.

The Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner ruled the death as an accident.

The Game and Fish Department said it believes this is the first deadly elk attack in Arizona. Officers with the agency went door-to-door after the attack warning people to not approach or feed elk in the area.

Feeding is one of the main reasons why wildlife gets violent toward humans.

Game and Fish said in 2015, two kids were hurt when a food-seeking elk circled a picnic table where they were eating in the Hualapai Mountains.

In 2021, an elk severely injured a woman’s head after it got used to humans in Pine.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
A neighborhood in Brown County demanding answers regarding a stray dog who was euthanized by...
Kaukauna neighborhood wants answers after shelter euthanizes dog
South Milwaukee police officers pose with a two-foot alligator found on the Lake Michigan beach...
Police capture alligator on Lake Michigan beach
John Oliver attends the Clooney Foundation for Justice Albie Awards at The New York Public...
Last Week Tonight host John Oliver puts billboard up in Manitowoc for bird contest
Don Mattingly
Report: Don Mattingly among Brewers candidates to replace Craig Counsell

Latest News

FILE - A man takes pictures of Caesars Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Jan. 12, 2015. The...
Las Vegas hotel workers union reaches tentative deal with Caesars, but threat of strike still looms
Police said the 17-year-old was driving a Ford F-150 on Highway 101 around 1:15 p.m. Friday...
Police: Teen falls asleep at the wheel, kills another driver
The backhoe caused a lot of damage to the store.
Suspects use backhoe to bust into store, try to take ATM
A woman carries a white flag to prevent being shot, as Palestinians flee Gaza City to the...
Israel comes under pressure over plight of civilians in Gaza as thousands flee enclave’s north
The provost identifies specific majors and minors that might be discontinued
UWGB looks at dropping several majors, minors