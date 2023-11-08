Wisconsin DATCP confirms CWD at Oneida County deer farm

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has confirmed a positive test for chronic wasting disease (CWD) at an Oneida County deer farm, per the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa.

The result was from a 4-year-old white-tailed buck. The farm has been placed under quarantine and will remain under quarantine until the DATCP and USDA conclude an epidemiological investigation.

Chronic wasting disease is a fatal, neurological disease that affects the brain of deer, moose, and elk. It is contagious and spreads through a protein called a prion.

You can visit the DATCP website for more information on CWD and the DATCP’s farm-raised deer program.

