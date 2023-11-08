Wisconsin DATCP confirms CWD at Oneida County deer farm

The farm is under quarantine while the USDA and DATCP conduct their investigation
CWD has no cure. The only way to confirm is once the animal has died.
CWD has no cure. The only way to confirm is once the animal has died.(Alexandra Macia)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has confirmed a positive test for chronic wasting disease (CWD) at an Oneida County deer farm, per the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa.

The result was from a 4-year-old white-tailed buck. The farm has been placed under quarantine and will remain under quarantine until the DATCP and USDA conclude an epidemiological investigation.

Chronic wasting disease is a fatal, neurological disease that affects the brain of deer, moose, and elk. It is contagious and spreads through a protein called a prion.

You can visit the DATCP website for more information on CWD and the DATCP’s farm-raised deer program.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
A neighborhood in Brown County demanding answers regarding a stray dog who was euthanized by...
Kaukauna neighborhood wants answers after shelter euthanizes dog
South Milwaukee police officers pose with a two-foot alligator found on the Lake Michigan beach...
Police capture alligator on Lake Michigan beach
Quality Inn in Grand Chute
Grand Chute motel license revoked in unanimous vote
John Oliver attends the Clooney Foundation for Justice Albie Awards at The New York Public...
Last Week Tonight host John Oliver puts billboard up in Manitowoc for bird contest

Latest News

New Marquette University Law School poll reveals voter preferences one year out from 2024...
New Marquette University Law School poll one year out from 2024 election
U.W.-Green Bay considers dropping several majors and minors
DEBRIEF: Possible academic changes coming to UWGB
DEBRIEF: Possible academic changes coming to UWGB
'Baths for the Brave' event gifts veteran with bathroom remodel
‘Baths for the Brave’ event gifts veteran with bathroom remodel
'Baths for the Brave' event gifts veteran with bathroom remodel
'Baths for the Brave' event gifts veteran with bathroom remodel