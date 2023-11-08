U.W.-Green Bay considers dropping several majors and minors

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay provost says the university might eliminate several majors and minors.

In a letter to faculty and staff obtained by Action 2 News, Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Kate Burns identified the majors under consideration as Economics, Environmental Policy and Planning, and Theater and Dance.

Economics and Theater and Dance would still be available as minors, but Environmental Policy and Planning would be discontinued. Other minors being considered for discontinuation are International Environmental Studies, Geography, and Physics.

Burns emphasized the university is required to allow students already in those programs to complete their major or minor. She also notes that the university may continue teaching those courses even if a major or minor isn’t offered.

“It is also important to emphasize that discontinuing majors/and or minors is not equivalent to eliminating an academic unit or faculty,” Burns wrote.

Reasons for ending them include enrollment, market demands for these skills, staffing and workload, and impact on the budget.

Proposals will be discussed by the Faculty Senate in January for a possible vote in February.

The provost said this is part of a broader mission realignment for the university. Deans and units are also looking at their “curriculum as a whole, including emphases, periodicity, courses offered [and] required credits.”

