UW-Green Bay announces major rise in enrollment

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Citing Fall 2023 enrollment data, UW-Green Bay says it’s the fastest growing university in the state, leading all UW schools in enrollment growth this fall.

This announcement from the school comes at the same time the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay provost says the university might eliminate several majors and minors.

UW-Green Bay said in a statement issued Wednesday that its 7.6% year-over-year increase in headcount and 10,338 students now make it the third largest regional comprehensive in Wisconsin.

According to UWGB, enrollment numbers show increases across the lifetime of UW-Green Bay learners in the region:

Undergraduate, non-degree seeking students - 27.5% increase

New incoming freshman - 10.6% increase

Graduate students - 4.4% increase

“UW-Green Bay is an outlier, and in a good way,” said UW-Green Bay Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Kate Burns. “Our access mission and efforts to create an end-to-end educational pipeline for everyone who wants to learn have been instrumental in our growth. Serving students at all stages is working and this is exactly what Northeast Wisconsin needs right now.”

UWGB also said that First Generation student enrollment increased 4.4% over last year, the Hispanic/Latino student population increased 14.6% over last year, and enrolled students from the school’s 16-county footprint increased 6.1% including a 4.6% increase in students from Brown County.

The fall enrollment numbers put UW-Green Bay over the 10,000-student threshold for the first time in university history, the school said.

“Our growth is exciting because it is an important driver of our economy and quality of life in our region,” notes Chancellor Michael Alexander. “We continue to buck enrollment trends, think differently about enrollment, and redefine how we can best serve our communities. This milestone is just the beginning of where we are trying to go and is a proud moment for our faculty and staff that have worked incredibly hard to make it happen.”

In a different announcement, the Universities of Wisconsin said enrollment across the state grew by more than 1,700 students for fall 2023; the system said it’s the first increase since 2014.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.