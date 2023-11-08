SCATTERED RAIN & STORMS, WINDS INCREASE TO NEAR 40 MPH THURSDAY

Isolated thunderstorms are forming as of the noon hour on Wednesday around the Fox Valley. No severe weather is expected with these storms, but heavy downpours and gusty winds are possible. Scattered showers and storms are likely through the afternoon into early evening hours. Roads will be wet and if you’re driving this afternoon, your windshield wipers will likely be on. With cloudy skies and an east breeze, our temperatures will hold mainly in the low to middle 40s. By nightfall, the rain will start dying off and should be done shortly before midnight.

As this weathermaker pulls away Thursday, a stronger west wind will howl. Gusts around 35 mph will blow around our newly fallen autumn leaves. At least we’ll see mostly sunny skies and seasonable highs in the upper 40s.

There’s more 40s ahead into this weekend... Clouds will increase on Friday, with more clouds on Saturday. It’s now looking like Veterans Day will be dry, but a few showers may scoot across the area Sunday morning.

We also want to give you a First Alert that there’s warmer weather ahead. Next week will have highs in the 50s... There’s even a chance some 60s may return. While this may appeal to those getting seasonal yard work done, it may not make hunters happy, as they’re longing for colder and snowy days ahead.

Check it out, we’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: E/SE 10-20 MPH

THURSDAY: W 15-30+ MPH

TODAY: Periods of rain. Early wintry mix FAR NORTH. A bit breezy. HIGH: 45

TONIGHT: Showers end. Clearing skies late. Gusty winds at dawn. LOW: 35

THURSDAY: Quite windy. Plenty of sun, with some clouds NORTH. HIGH: 48 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. A little cooler. HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

VETERANS DAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool again. HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: A chance of morning showers, then some sun. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 49 LOW: 34

MONDAY: Bright sunshine. Wind weakening. Mild. HIGH: 52 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder and turning breezy. HIGH: 54

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.