NORTHERN SLICK SPOTS OVERNIGHT... RAIN ELSEWHERE

Our next weathermaker will give us more wet weather tonight and Wednesday as another round of rain pushes into the area. It’s going to be cold enough along the Upper Michigan border for some wet snow and ice to mix in at times. A slushy coating, to half an inch is possible towards the U.S. Highway 8 corridor. While the snow will stick more readily to the grass, some slippery spots are possible on untreated roads across the Northwoods. That’s something to keep an eye on for the Wednesday morning commute...

Farther south, we’ll have periods of rain through late Wednesday afternoon. Most folks will get one-quarter to half an inch, but heavier, localized showers could bring up to an inch of precipitation. Temperatures around the Fox Valley and Lakeshore will hold in the upper 30s to lower 40s overnight keeping everything liquid. Afternoon temperatures will get into the upper 30s to middle 40s with an east wind around 10 mph.

The wind machine will crank back up on Thursday and there may be gusts over 30 mph once again. The tradeoff will be a little more sunshine and a slight warm-up. Highs will get into the upper 40s, but we’ll be several degrees cooler as we close out the week. There’s also a chance of spotty, light showers on Saturday, which also happens to be Veterans Day. However, we’re not expecting too many weather issues for outdoor ceremonies and events. Temperatures may rise back into the 50s next week.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: E 5-15+ MPH

THURSDAY: W 15-25 MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Rain develops late... Slippery travel FAR NORTH with a wintry mix. LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. Early wet snow is possible FAR NORTH. Breezy at times. HIGH: 44 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds with gusty winds. HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Cool, with less wind. HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

VETERANS DAY: Mostly cloudy. A few spotty showers LATE? HIGH: 44 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably cool. Stray sprinkle/flake? HIGH: 48 LOW: 34

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Milder, but turning breezy. HIGH: 53 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy but milder. HIGH: 54

