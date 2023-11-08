NSYNC’s Chris Kirkpatrick to perform at Sheboygan’s Weill Center

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan will get to relive the glorious 2000s through a musical journey this June.

on Friday, June 7 at 7:30 p.m., the Pop 2000 Tour will be at the Weill Center in downtown Sheboygan, with *NSYNC’s Chris Kirkpatrick, as well as O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, and LFO performing their original hits and other popular songs of the 2000s.

Chris Kirkpatrick is a founding member of *NSYNC, one of the defining boy bands of the 2000s. He has also appeared on shows like “Celebrity Big Brother”, and “The Masked Singer”, and was the voice actor for Chip Skylark in “The Fairly Oddparents”.

O-Town, the band chronicled in 1999′s “Making the Band”, is made up of Erik-Michael Estrada, Trevor Penick, Jacob Underwood, and Dan Miller. Their hits include #1 singles “Liquid Dreams” and “All or Nothing”, as well as Top 40 hit “We Fit Together”.

Ryan Simpson is the singer and songwriter behind 2000s smash hits “On The Way Down” and “Shine On” as well as the 2004 Billboard #8 album “Take It All Away”. He was also on MTV’s “Ashlee Simpson Show” and “The Hills”.

LFO is best known for 1999′s #1 hit “Summer Girls”, top-five hit “Girl on TV”, and top-ten hit “Every Other Time”. The lone surviving member of LFO is Brad Fischetti, who still performs LFO’s hits for fans new and old.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 9 at noon and can be purchased on the Weill Center website, by phone at (920) 208-3243, or in person at the ticket office.

