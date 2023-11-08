*NSYNC’s Chris Kirkpatrick to perform at Sheboygan’s Weill Center

He and other 2000s boy band icons headline the Pop 2000 Tour
The Pop 2000 Tour is coming to Sheboygan in June
The Pop 2000 Tour is coming to Sheboygan in June(Free use)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan will get to relive the glorious 2000s through a musical journey this June.

on Friday, June 7 at 7:30 p.m., the Pop 2000 Tour will be at the Weill Center in downtown Sheboygan, with *NSYNC’s Chris Kirkpatrick, as well as O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, and LFO performing their original hits and other popular songs of the 2000s.

Chris Kirkpatrick is a founding member of *NSYNC, one of the defining boy bands of the 2000s. He has also appeared on shows like “Celebrity Big Brother”, and “The Masked Singer”, and was the voice actor for Chip Skylark in “The Fairly Oddparents”.

O-Town, the band chronicled in 1999′s “Making the Band”, is made up of Erik-Michael Estrada, Trevor Penick, Jacob Underwood, and Dan Miller. Their hits include #1 singles “Liquid Dreams” and “All or Nothing”, as well as Top 40 hit “We Fit Together”.

Ryan Simpson is the singer and songwriter behind 2000s smash hits “On The Way Down” and “Shine On” as well as the 2004 Billboard #8 album “Take It All Away”. He was also on MTV’s “Ashlee Simpson Show” and “The Hills”.

LFO is best known for 1999′s #1 hit “Summer Girls”, top-five hit “Girl on TV”, and top-ten hit “Every Other Time”. The lone surviving member of LFO is Brad Fischetti, who still performs LFO’s hits for fans new and old.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 9 at noon and can be purchased on the Weill Center website, by phone at (920) 208-3243, or in person at the ticket office.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
A neighborhood in Brown County demanding answers regarding a stray dog who was euthanized by...
Kaukauna neighborhood wants answers after shelter euthanizes dog
South Milwaukee police officers pose with a two-foot alligator found on the Lake Michigan beach...
Police capture alligator on Lake Michigan beach
Quality Inn in Grand Chute
Grand Chute motel license revoked in unanimous vote
John Oliver attends the Clooney Foundation for Justice Albie Awards at The New York Public...
Last Week Tonight host John Oliver puts billboard up in Manitowoc for bird contest

Latest News

file photo
Man found guilty in Fond du Lac shooting death sentenced to life in prison
File Photo
UPDATE: Green Lake County phone lines restored
Green Bay Police Department squad car
Free anti-theft software upgrade offered to Green Bay Hyundai and Kia drivers
Veterans Day events and special offers
2023 Veterans Day events and offers