New Marquette University Law School poll reveals voter preferences one year out from 2024 election

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Marquette University Law School has just released the results of a new statewide survey.

The poll examines the Republican presidential primary and potential general election match ups now that we are one year from the 2024 election.

The survey also revealing how voters feel right now about Governor Evers and Senators Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson.

Joining us in the video above to help us dig into the numbers is Poll Director Charles Franklin.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.