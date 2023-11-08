NBA vet Glenn Robinson III returns to basketball joining the Herd

By Adriana Torres
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Herd is preparing for the 2023-24 season with new coach Beno Udrih, but also with a stacked new roster.

Glenn Robinson III is making his returning to basketball after taking two years off. The seven-year NBA veteran, who won the 2017 NBA Slam Dunk contest, last plated for the Kings in 2021.

“I’m so excited to be here. When you’re gone for two seasons, and now I step back in to just hooping again, playing again, just being who I am, it brings a light out of me that I had almost forgotten that I had,” Robinson said.

He still has a love for the game.

“I didn’t think that I was done with the game. Whatever that brings, little things throughout the day is what I’m trying to focus on. Just keep a straight mindset, helping the younger guys when I can, also helping myself. Of course I have the goal to get back to the NBA, but I think I’m just trying to focus day by day.”

Robinson is no stranger to Wisconsin or the Bucks organization. His dad, Glenn Robinson Jr played for Milwaukee from 1994 to 2002.

“I was younger when I was here with my dad playing a little bit. It feels great to be back in the state. I remember coming to some practices, George Karl kicking me off the court,” Robinson III said. “The Bucks have been a big part of my family, a big part of our history and traditions, so it feels good to be within the organization and here with the Herd.”

The Herd open the season Friday at the Cleveland Charge.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell argues withhome plate umpire Mark Ripperger during the...
Cubs hire manager Craig Counsell away from Milwaukee in surprising move, AP sources say
Two children rescued themselves from an overnight house fire in Fond du Lac Monday.
An alarm, a ladder, and a neighbor: Children escape Fond du Lac house fire
There is a police presence near Wequiock Falls in Brown County
UPDATE: Police presence near Wequiock Falls clear, officials say
Stock photo
Driver killed after hitting several trees identified by Waushara County authorities

Latest News

FILE - Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell looks on before a baseball game against the...
Milwaukee grapples with the reality of Craig Counsell managing the Cubs
Green Bay Packers nominate YouTuber and sports comedian Tom Grossi for 2023 NFL Fan of the Year
Packers nominate comedian Tom Grossi for NFL Fan of the Year
Don Mattingly
Report: Don Mattingly among Brewers candidates to replace Craig Counsell
Marquette's Kam Jones shoots between Northern Illinois's Yanic Konan Niederhauser and Zarique...
Kam Jones scores 20 as No. 5 Marquette opens with 92-70 triumph over Northern Illinois