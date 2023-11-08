NBA vet Glenn Robinson III returns to basketball joining the Herd

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Herd is preparing for the 2023-24 season with new coach Beno Udrih, but also with a stacked new roster.

Glenn Robinson III is making his returning to basketball after taking two years off. The seven-year NBA veteran, who won the 2017 NBA Slam Dunk contest, last plated for the Kings in 2021.

“I’m so excited to be here. When you’re gone for two seasons, and now I step back in to just hooping again, playing again, just being who I am, it brings a light out of me that I had almost forgotten that I had,” Robinson said.

He still has a love for the game.

“I didn’t think that I was done with the game. Whatever that brings, little things throughout the day is what I’m trying to focus on. Just keep a straight mindset, helping the younger guys when I can, also helping myself. Of course I have the goal to get back to the NBA, but I think I’m just trying to focus day by day.”

Robinson is no stranger to Wisconsin or the Bucks organization. His dad, Glenn Robinson Jr played for Milwaukee from 1994 to 2002.

“I was younger when I was here with my dad playing a little bit. It feels great to be back in the state. I remember coming to some practices, George Karl kicking me off the court,” Robinson III said. “The Bucks have been a big part of my family, a big part of our history and traditions, so it feels good to be within the organization and here with the Herd.”

The Herd open the season Friday at the Cleveland Charge.

