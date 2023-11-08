Man found guilty in Fond du Lac shooting death sentenced to life in prison

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A man who was convicted earlier this year for a shooting death in Fond du Lac was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison.

Julius Freeman will be able to request parole in 35 years. In July, a Fond Du Lac County jury found Freeman guilty of first-degree intentional homicide for the death of Benzel Rose.

Freeman and another man, Eric Perry, were charged in connection to the October 2021 death. As we reported, the 26-year-old was found shot in the head.

Prosecutors say the two suspects stole Rose’s money and gun. Homicide charges weren’t filed until July of last year.

A jury trial for Eric Perry is scheduled for March 25.

