Man found guilty in Fond du Lac shooting death sentenced to life in prison

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A man who was convicted earlier this year for a shooting death in Fond du Lac was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison.

Julius Freeman will be able to request parole in 35 years. In July, a Fond Du Lac County jury found Freeman guilty of first-degree intentional homicide for the death of Benzel Rose.

Freeman and another man, Eric Perry, were charged in connection to the October 2021 death. As we reported, the 26-year-old was found shot in the head.

Prosecutors say the two suspects stole Rose’s money and gun. Homicide charges weren’t filed until July of last year.

A jury trial for Eric Perry is scheduled for March 25.

