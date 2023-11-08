‘Keys to Progress’ gifts Green Bay veteran with new car

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ahead of Veterans Day next week, a veteran in Northeast Wisconsin was gifted the keys to a brand-new car on Wednesday.

It’s part of Progressive Insurance’s Annual ‘Keys to Progress’ Giveaway that donates vehicles to more than 80 veterans and military-related organizations.

Veteran Cody Rickling from Green Bay was gifted with one of them.

Rickling says after leaving his military base in 2017, he and his wife and three children were left with nowhere to go and have struggled financially over the years.

He says he is very grateful to be chosen as the recipient.

“It means a lot because it means my wife and kids won’t be stranded on the side of the road. Won’t be sitting in the middle of winter in a dead van. We can make new memories, better memories,” said Rickling.

The giveaway aims to provides veterans with reliable transportation, helping them get back on the road.

